It’s easy. Your customers just click to join. Chrome users see video. Other browsers are sent dial-in. (You join in Chrome.)
Don’t risk losing leads because the download doesn’t work. Daily.co is no download.
Show, and better explain. You can screen share from Chrome. The customer sees the share in Messenger. Customers also can share from Chrome.
Customer not on Chrome? We detect browsers, and send phone dial-in. (You join on video.)
Our pricing is simple. No meeting time limits, no link limits, no seat fees. Your links and dial-in are unlimited and free.
See how it works
Control display settings, change links, and more. Learn more on our help page.Get the Intercom app